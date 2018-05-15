Should Professors (a) Use Multiple Choice Tests or (b) Avoid Them At All Costs? (EdSurge)

"Multiple-choice questions don’t belong in college. They’re often ineffective as a teaching tool, they’re easy for students to cheat, and they can exacerbate test anxiety. Yet more professors seem to be turning to the format these days, as teaching loads and class sizes grow, since multiple-choice quizzes and tests can be easily graded by machines."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, multiple choice tests streamline the grading process for busy faculty members, but project-based assessments give students an opportunity to apply what they have learned. These days, many learning management systems incorporate rubric tools to create a structure that cuts down on grading time. —Eduwire Editors