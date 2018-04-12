Segment Your Campus Network for Stronger Security (EdTech Magazine)

"Campus networks carry almost every type of network traffic imaginable. Faculty and staff computers are similar to the devices in any workplace, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg in higher education. Students connect video game consoles, smart assistants, cameras and even smart microwaves to the same networks that connect temperature sensors and research equipment."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Does your institution utilize strategic segmentation to keep your network fighting fit? It can help keep data protected while also making the network more agile, but figuring out the right breakdown of segments isn’t always easy. —Eduwire Editors