Secure surroundings on college campuses (University Business)

"When it comes to a student’s priorities, knowing the locations of classrooms and dining halls outweighs finding the blue emergency boxes installed around campus, and downloading ride-share and meal delivery apps ranks higher than accessing safety apps."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus safety may not be a top concern for every student, but it needs to be a priority for every institution. While new tech like safety apps and individual panic buttons can help students connect with help in the face of an emergency, don't discount old school emergency call boxes. Their visibility on campus can make a big impact and their hard-wired nature makes them reliable. —Eduwire Editors