"When Case Western Reserve University launches a new health education campus with the Cleveland Clinic next year, one feature will be conspicuously absent. There will be no place for cadavers."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How far can VR go in the science lab? Can it fully recreate the experience of working with a cadaver for medical students? EdSurge takes a look at how Case Western Reserve University plans to replace cadavers with a VR alternative. —Eduwire Editors