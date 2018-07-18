Report: Accessibility in Digital Learning Increasingly Complex (Campus Technology)

"The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) has introduced a series of original reports to keep people in education up-to-date on the latest developments in the field of digital learning. The first report covers accessibility and addresses both K-12 and higher education. The series is being produced by OLC's Research Center for Digital Learning & Leadership."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

According to the OLC Outlook report, accessibility is becoming a more complex issue in education. With more courses going online and new delivery models being innovated, accessibility should be at the forefront of our minds when designing courses. —Eduwire Editors