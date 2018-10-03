Registrars need outside help in protecting student data from cyberthreats, report says (EdScoop)

"Higher education registrars and enrollment managers should work more closely with IT managers and financial aid offices to ensure that student data is well protected from breaches, according to recommendations released in a white paper this week by EDUCAUSE and other groups."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the age of constant data breaches at higher ed institutions, it is critically important for registrars and enrollment managers to collaborate with IT teams to help ensure the safety and security of sensitive student data. —Eduwire Editors