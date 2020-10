"Chris Frederick, business intelligence manager for the University of Notre Dame, is the program director for dataND, the university’s business intelligence effort. The program, launched five years ago, makes data broadly available to campus decision-makers."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Stuck trying to sort out data access at your institution? This Q&A digs into the details around data governance that could inform better decision-making. —Eduwire Editors