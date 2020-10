"There’s no question that CIO and CISO roles have changed in recent years. But have hiring managers adjusted expectations accordingly? The question intrigues Wayne Brown, the founder of the Center for Higher Education Chief Information Officer Studies."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, the roles for CIOs and CISOs have been evolving, but leadership and communication skills are still two of the most important elements to ensuring IT team success. —Eduwire Editors