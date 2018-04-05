Putting access management at the foundation of student success in higher ed (EdScoop)

"A university campus can often be a chaotic, disjointed environment for IT support professionals. At San Jose State University, part of the California State University system, the IT staff have implemented a new identity and access management platform that not only helps bring some order to their environment, but also supports a more fundamental goal — promoting student success."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At San Jose State, the IT team streamlined campus systems to give students a way to connect with all of their applications through a single access point with one password. While this offers clear benefits for students, it has also increased operational efficiencies for the institution. —Eduwire Editors