President Speaks: Staying high-touch in a high-tech college world (Education Dive)

"For many of us, our enthusiastic embrace of the latest technological conveniences has moved from "shiny-new-thing" novelty to indispensable daily companion: a sure harbinger of the growing role artificial intelligence will play in our lives."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology provides many important tools for higher ed institutions, but it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that these tools are just that — things to help the mission of an institution, but not the mission in and of itself. —Eduwire Editors