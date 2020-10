"The University of Pennsylvania will offer a completely online master’s degree in computer science, in a bid to make the field more accessible to non-traditional learners."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is the first Ivy League master's degree available online, which makes it a big deal — the online version costs one third of the face-to-face alternative, and should open up the course of study to learners who previously could not afford it. —Eduwire Editors