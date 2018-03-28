Open Educational Resources Could Finally Be On the Horizon (E-Learning Inside News)

"Anyone who teaches at the postsecondary level knows that among students’ most common complaints is the high cost of textbooks. Indeed, at some colleges, textbook cost is contentious enough to warrant a special question on course evaluations. While there was little one could do about textbook cost in a pre-digital era, with digital books now widely available, theoretically, textbooks could be free or nearly free for all students, but they are not."—Source: E-Learning Inside News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With bipartisan backing, affordable textbook alternatives are getting a major boost to the tune of 5 million dollars. Chalk this up as a major win for OER proponents. —Eduwire Editors