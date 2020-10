"One out of three college students takes at least one class online. But the medium is still often misunderstood by the general public, and even within higher education itself."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There are still a number of misconceptions swirling around online learning. How do we dismantle these myths and show prospective students and skeptical faculty the full potential of the model? —Eduwire Editors