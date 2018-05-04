Ohio State, Apple expand initiative to create first 'Digital Flagship University’ (EdScoop)

"Since Ohio State University joined with Apple last fall in a first-of-its-kind partnership to support digital learning through Apple's iOS technology, it has worked out the kinks of its Digital Flagship University initiative and is prepared to expand the program to all of Ohio State's 10,700 first-year students."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

After a successful pilot, every first year student at Ohio State will receive an iPad next year thanks to this partnership. That’s no small feat when you consider there are over 10,000 devices that will be deployed. —Eduwire Editors