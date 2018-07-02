No More Chili Pepper: RateMyProfessors Ditches ‘Hotness’ Ratings (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"RateMyProfessors.com, an online forum for students to rate their instructors, this week quietly dropped a prominent and widely criticized category: the chili pepper, denoting a professor’s physical appearance."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What's the big deal with little chili pepper illustrations? The 'hotness' rating is lighthearted fun during what is otherwise a stressful time, right? Not quite. This article examines the deleterious elements of rating teachers. Like so much else, institutionalized sexism influences student evaluations. —Eduwire Editors