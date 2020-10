"As a chief information officer at Palm Beach State College, and as CIO at a different college before that, I understood why people thought of information technology departments not as “I-T” but as “N-O” — the Department of NO."—Source: EdScoop



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The CIO from Palm Beach State College shares his perspective on shifting perceptions of his IT team after they restructured roles and improved efficiedies to better serve campus stakeholders. —Eduwire Editors