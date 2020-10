"The University of North Carolina System has appointed a new chief information officer to oversee the information technology needs of its 17 campuses, and the new hire told EdScoop he will focus primarily on data modernization and cybersecurity. "—Source: EdScoop



Wrangling the IT concerns for 17 campuses is certainly no small task. Read how this new CIO plans to push for data modernization and solid cybersecurity policies across an entire state system. —Eduwire Editors