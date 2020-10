"Despite all the hype in recent years about the potential for virtual reality in education, an emerging technology known as mixed reality has far greater promise in and beyond the classroom."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Mixed reality technologies like Magic Leap could be extremely interesting in edtech applications, but what sort of impact would these next-level devices have on campus networks? It makes sense to start thinking about it now. —Eduwire Editors