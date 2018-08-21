Making Analytics Actionable (The EvoLLLution)

"The use of data to understand human behavior has permeated the marketing and business practices of many industry leaders and even the political arena. Over the past ten years, the use of analytics has become increasingly commonplace in higher education practice as colleges and universities seek to discover patterns or trends that may inform how to better support the recruitment and success of students."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For analytics to truly make an impact, you have to collect the right kinds of data and put it to use in the right ways — analytics are only useful if they can help your institution keep students on the path to success. —Eduwire Editors