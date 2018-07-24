Looking to 2040: Anticipating the Future of Higher Education (The EvoLLLution)

"In April 2018, the Center for 21st-Century Universities’ Commission on Creating the Next In Education (CNE) released Deliberate Innovation, Lifetime Education, a report that explores the future of higher education. Using the year 2040 as a long-term vantage point, Deliberate Innovation makes recommendations on alternative educational models to reduce costs, improve the effectiveness of current methodologies, and increase opportunities to serve the needs of the next generation of learners."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will the future hold for higher ed? Only time will tell, but Richard DeMillo, the Director of the Center for 21st Century Universities at the Georgia Institute of Technology, discusses what institutions could be like in 2040 in this interview with The EvoLLLution. —Eduwire Editors