Listen Up: 5 Higher Ed Podcasts that Inspire and Inform (EdTech Magazine)

"The podcast, radio’s internet-based sister, is on the rise. The number of people ages 12 and up who have listened to a podcast has been rising since 2014 and was up to 40 percent in 2017, according to data from Edison Research and Triton Digital."—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

NewBay staffers are probably the world’s biggest podcast fans, and we agree that these five are not to be missed: Leading Lines, Stanford Innovation Lab, The Pulse, TOPcast, and Higher Ed Live. —Eduwire Editors