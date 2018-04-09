Leveraging Advising Technologies to Address Achievement Gaps (EdSurge)

"Despite decades of well-intended reforms, achievement gaps across racial, socioeconomic and academic lines continue to persist in higher education. Underrepresented students are more likely to attend broad-access institutions with lower graduation rates compared to top-tier institutions, and they are generally less likely to transfer or complete a certificate or degree."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology can be an important tool for mediating the advising process. Institutions are amassing a mountain of data for each learner — why not leverage those metrics to help keep students on track? —Eduwire Editors