Let’s Focus Innovation on Social Mobility (Inside Higher Ed)

"The mission of higher education has long emphasized the role colleges and universities play as engines for social mobility, but a high-profile report from the Stanford University-based Equality of Opportunity Project (EoP) makes it clear that engine is stalled."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology can help low-income students on their journey to degree completion. Stepping up institutional analytics and advising options can help increase retention, and ew models, like competency-based digital learning, can offer flexibility that working students need to succeed. —Eduwire Editors