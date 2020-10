"Many students graduated last week, and on Twitter, many thanked the free app Quizlet for getting them there."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While Quizlet can be a great learning tool for students, it has also been used to disseminate final exam questions. In our hyper-connected age, should faculty assume their exams are posted on one platform or another and adjust their test content every semester? —Eduwire Editors