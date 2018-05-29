Learning Designer - Center for Educational Innovation

Institution: University at Buffalo

Post date: 05/29/2018

Location: Buffalo, NY

Job Summary:

The Center for Educational Innovation is seeking to fill multiple Learning Designer positions. Learning Designers have the opportunity to directly support university faculty, teaching assistants and staff in the design, development and continuous improvement of existing and new instructional content. The center candidate will:

engage with groups and individuals to assess learning design and delivery needs (online, on-campus, blended) intended for delivery via multiple credentialing pathways (non-credit, credit)

review and revise existing content and develop new content to deliver at on-site customized workshops

share best practices via online templates and workshops to contribute to a continuous improvement model for faculty

Evidence of strong presentation and instructional skills in both group and one-on-one settings are of the highest priorities for this position.

Read Full Job Listing