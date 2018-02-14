Topics

Leading Edge: IU's Mark Bruhn Finds Role Models to Be a Key to Good Leadership (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

"I learned early on in the Air Force how to recognize the good leaders and learn from them. That carried over to the early part of my career at Indiana University. I think my leadership qualities have grown from an ability to recognize good leadership when I see it and sort of take on those qualities."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The key takeaways of this leadership advice hinge on communication and collaboration — like knowing when and how to delegate tasks, having conversations about the big issues with all stakeholders, and the importance of soft skills. —Eduwire Editors