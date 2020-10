"Most of what we experience in our daily lives is easily forgotten. Even great and impressionable moments can turn out to be fleeting and eventually fade from memory."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The more memorable a learning experience is, the greater impact course content makes and the more stickiness it has in a student's life. The best educators craft experiences that take engagement to the next level. —Eduwire Editors