"Like most colleges these days, Clarke University works hard to keep pace with demand for wireless internet access. This year, IT staff increased the number of wireless access points throughout Clarke’s campus with new HPE Aruba equipment."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to make sure your IT team is moving in the right direction? Strategic planning is key to crafting streamlined solutions and efficient campus networks. —Eduwire Editors