ISTE Partners Teachers and Vendors to Revamp (Classroom Tools EdTech Magazine)

"Technology is becoming ubiquitous in daily classroom activities, opening a floodgate for education application development. However, as companies strive to create the optimal tools for teachers, they continue to overlook a key factor: communication with educators pre-application launch."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how this new ISTE Ed-Tech Advisor initiative hopes to facilitate reimagining of classroom tools, with a focus on improvement during the development process. If you’re an ISTE member, you’re in luck — the beta will launch this month. —Eduwire Editors