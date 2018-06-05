Topics

ISTE Partners Teachers and Vendors to Revamp (Classroom Tools EdTech Magazine)

By ()

ISTE Partners Teachers and Vendors to Revamp (Classroom Tools EdTech Magazine)

"Technology is becoming ubiquitous in daily classroom activities, opening a floodgate for education application development. However, as companies strive to create the optimal tools for teachers, they continue to overlook a key factor: communication with educators pre-application launch."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how this new ISTE Ed-Tech Advisor initiative hopes to facilitate reimagining of classroom tools, with a focus on improvement during the development process. If you’re an ISTE member, you’re in luck — the beta will launch this month. —Eduwire Editors