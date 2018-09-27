Is this JMU program the future of education? (eCampus News)

"Instead of solving for X or writing a thesis about information warfare, what if college students were designing drones that could solve the world’s declining oyster population? Or creating a way for U.S. intelligence agencies to counteract information warfare through social media?"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The impressive JMU X-Labs program tasks students with solving big, real-world problems for organizations like the Smithsonian and NATO. Students from different disciplines work collaboratively to solve problems creatively and, ultimately, gain deeper understanding. —Eduwire Editors