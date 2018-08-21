IoT on campus: where it is and how to secure it (eCampus News)

"If you’re paying attention to the development and proliferation of 'smart devices,' it can seem like they’re everywhere: internet-connected thermostats, cars, vending machines, surveillance cameras, televisions, fitness devices, and even light bulbs. But the omnipresence of tiny, embedded computers in everyday devices also has a way of making them invisible to most people. What is a network administrator to do with this invasion of connected, and thus hackable, devices?"—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The increase of IoT connections on campus also means there are more and more hackable devices at your institution. How can we keep these smart devices secure? —Eduwire Editors