Instructional Designer

Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Post date: 07/09/2018

Location: Berkeley, CA

Job Summary:



Involves designing instructional content for online and hybrid implementation, creating interactive media content, and building content modules in various learning systems and platforms using a variety of software applications in support of academic and professional programs. Configure LMS sites and attach interoperable teaching tools, based on faculty requirements and submitted course materials, maintaining consistency with end-user expectations as well as with effective practices in instructional design. Plan, develop, and teach faculty and staff on the effective use of web-based resources, tools, and multimedia technologies to implement in online and hybridized course delivery.

