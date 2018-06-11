In the digital age, the standard lecture may not be enough (Education Dive)

"For the time being the traditional lecture format still works for higher education, but as 'other organizations can create credentials of equal or greater value, universities, as they are currently structured, are in trouble,' wrote Steven Murphy, the president of the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, in a guest post for The Globe and Mail. "—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could the traditional lecture use a refresh? With new technologies expanding pedagogies, it may be time to re-examine some of our tried and true delivery models — learning could be amplified by folding in a little innovation. —Eduwire Editors