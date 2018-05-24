How to run a successful 1:1 program in higher ed (eCampus News)

"At Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri, every incoming full-time student gets an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. University leaders credit the 1:1 iPad program with saving money and promoting student equality."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

1:1 programs can help institutions level the tech playing field by giving all students a device that is standardized and supported across the entire school. If your institution is ready to embrace this model, you won’t want to miss these tips for success. —Eduwire Editors