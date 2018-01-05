Topics

How to Respond to the Meltdown and Spectre Exploits (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

How to Respond to the Meltdown and Spectre Exploits (EdTech Magazine)

"Security researchers have released details on two vulnerabilities that affect the microprocessors running in virtually all modern computing devices, and technology companies are scrambling to patch them."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Short of redesigning processors, how are technologists in higher ed (and other vertical markets) supposed to stay ahead of cyber vulnerabilities? This is a thoughtful and in-depth primer on Meltdown and Spectre, and it offers helpful advice for tech teams large and small. Read this today and share with your team. —Eduwire Editors