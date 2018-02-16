How to fight back against contract cheating (eCampus News)

"Academic cheating is not new or particularly inventive. There are, all in all, only a few ways to misrepresent your grasp of information."—Source: eCampus News



WHY THIS MATTERS:

One of the trickiest aspects of cheating in the 2/47, always on, BYOD era is the shapeshifting nature of authorship. Who is ghostwriting content? How can we tell? Turnitin conducted a cheating survey and released the data concurrently with a new product (so bear that in mind as you read). Nonetheless, these stats are disturbing. This article also provides some helpful practices for guaranteeing the authenticity of student work. —Eduwire Editors