How self-service options improve the student experience (eCampus News)

"With nearly all higher education students using electronic devices to manage their day-to-day life on campus, including uploading assignments to their ePortfolios and managing their course schedules in the institution’s portal via the student information system (SIS), the digital life has become the de facto replacement for paper and pen. Further, students’ expectations—particularly the Gen Z crowd—to manage all of their needs online has led senior institutional leaders to re-examine their processes, chiefly the back office or administrative tasks, enabling self-service capabilities and offering the next generation of paperless functionality."—Source: eCampus News



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students today want to manage all aspects of their life effortlessly from their smartphone. Solid self-service solutions don’t just improve the student experience — it is becoming an expectation. —Eduwire Editors