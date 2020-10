"Ensuring security and efficiency for $628 million in annual research isn’t easy, but Rich Mendola, the enterprise CIO at Emory University, is confident his team has found a way get what it needs through the cloud."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus data security is getting a major boost at Emory University thanks to Amazon Web Services. Read how the school will be putting the cloud-based platform to work. —Eduwire Editors