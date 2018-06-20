How Blockbuster MOOCs Could Shape the Future of Teaching (EdSurge)

"There isn’t a New York Times bestseller list for online courses, but perhaps there should be. After all, so-called MOOCs, or massive open online courses, were meant to open education to as many learners as possible, and in many ways they are more like books (digital ones, packed with videos and interactive quizzes) than courses. "—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Whether you love them or hate them, you can probably admit that MOOCs have shaped some of our current thoughts on online learning, while also driving open education forward. —Eduwire Editors