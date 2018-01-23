How a student-loved technology helps a university with financial aid (eCampus News)

"In 2014, Western Union made a surprising discovery when surveying millennials about their financial habits: More than 20 percent of them had never written a check."—Source: eCampus News



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many millennials are more accustomed to transferring funds with payment apps than writing a paper check. How can campus financial services better connect with the fiscal habits of the "unbanked generation”? For Fullerton College in California, the financial aid process has been streamlined via mobile technologies. —Eduwire Editors