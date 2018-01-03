Horizon Report's future remains uncertain after sudden NMC closure (EdScoop)

"In light of the abrupt revelation last month that the New Media Consortium (NMC) would have to 'cease operations immediately,' educators and education technology leaders were left stunned and asking questions. Specifically, many people wondered about the fate of the nonprofit's annual Horizon Report, on which they depended for predictions and guidance in navigating looming edtech developments. "—Source: EdScoop



WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick closure of the NMC left many questions looming around the future of the Horizon Report, but now we have some answers. EDUCAUSE will facilitate the completion and release of the 2018 Higher Education Edition of the Horizon Report.