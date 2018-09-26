Higher ed financial aid faces cybersecurity scrutiny (University Business)

"For several years, the Department of Education has published 'Dear Colleague' letters that make it clear that institutions of higher education accepting Title IV federal aid are expected to comply with federal cybersecurity regulations, such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and the Federal Trade Commission’s Red Flags Rule."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It might be time to step up your cybersecurity policies if your institution wants to accept federal aid. With new regulations to comply with, financial aid is facing new cybersecurity-based requirements around data security and reporting. —Eduwire Editors