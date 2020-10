"The Wall Street Journal profiles the growing culture of making higher education more accessible for adult learners. With 41% of students over the age of 25 and likely trying to balance school, work and family, students are receiving financial support to eliminate gaps in financial need after loans are applied to tuition costs. "—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Non-traditional students are quickly becoming the new norm. What is your institution doing to support them? —Eduwire Editors