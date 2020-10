"Research universities are squeezing an extra roommate into residence halls: Amazon’s Alexa."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

More than the convenience factor, digital assistants like Alexa bring personalized flexibility to a college campus. Pilot programs across the country are showcasing inventive uses such as Echo Dots to track meal swipes and using Alexa as morning alarms and control "interfaces" to operate AV equipment. —Eduwire Editors