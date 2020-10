"The other day I came across a higher ed tech experiment that I’d never before heard about. Coin-operated word processors."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This story has levity and it will probably make you smile. (I loved it.) But there is a more meaningful narrative. Many of these ideas and quotes from 1983 are still highly applicable in 2018. Why is the UX of campus technology still so illusive? —Eduwire Editors