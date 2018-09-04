Hard Copy or Electronic Textbooks? Professors Are More Concerned About Keeping Them Affordable (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"When students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette went to purchase an online textbook for an introductory accounting class this week, they were sticker-shocked."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Textbook costs are exorbitant today, and we’re not just talking about hardcover volumes — last week, the edtech community was outrages by this $999 online textbook offering from University of Louisiana at Lafayette. But many professors are looking for ways to help save students from sticker shock with lower cost alternatives and OER. —Eduwire Editors