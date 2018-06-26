Google Brings IT Support Training to Community Colleges (Campus Technology)

"Starting this fall, Google's IT Support Professional Certificate will be available through more than 25 community colleges in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Texas, California and New York. The company's charitable arm, Google.org, is funding workforce development nonprofit JFF to help community colleges integrate the certificate into their IT education programs."—Source: Campus Technology

This 8-month professional certificate from Google will help prepare students for IT jobs while also filling gaps in the workforce. —Eduwire Editors