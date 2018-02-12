Topics

Former USC Deputy CIO Susan Metros Shapes Today's University Leaders (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

"I never set out to be a leader. I was a professor and was given the opportunity to lead. I’ve had some good role models. I worked for Ohio State CIO Ilee Rhimes, and when he went to the University of Southern California to become CIO and vice provost, he recruited me and I worked with him for another seven years. He was an amazing leader. He’d never tell me I did something wrong. He’d ask, “How would you do that differently?” He was a good listener, was selfless and gave others the credit. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

Don’t miss this solid advice from USC’s former Deputy CIO on leadership, learning spaces, and the intrinsic role technology plays on higher ed campuses today. —Eduwire Editors