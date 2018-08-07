For Ohio University, an OER partnership outpaces expectations (EdScoop)

"The struggles of college students to afford textbooks are well known. Prices for textbooks have risen more than 1,000 percent since 1977, three times faster than tuition costs, and a 2014 study found that 65 percent of students decided not to buy a required textbook because it was too expensive."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now this is impressive. Ohio University projects that it will save $1 million in textbook costs this year. Will we see OER development (or a lack thereof) become a deciding factor for prospective students? —Eduwire Editors