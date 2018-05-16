Topics

Facial recognition technology adds layer of 'prevention' at dorms' front doors (EdScoop)

"Like many urban schools, the University of San Francisco (USF) gets a lot of foot traffic from people who have no specific business on campus or residents walking from dorm to dorm to visit their peers. For the university's security officials, it's a constant challenge to sort out who belongs and who represents a potential threat to safety, especially in student dorms. The sorting has been a lot easier in recent years, though."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is your institution considering a facial recognition system to enhance campus security? Read how its adding an extra level of crime prevention for USF. —Eduwire Editors